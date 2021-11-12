Two men threatened a man in his 20s with a suspected firearm before taking his watch in Willow Drive at around 1.45am today (Friday, November 12).

The victim - who ran away from the men as they stole his car - reported hearing a "loud bang" as he fled the scene.

The suspects then crashed the victim's car into another vehicle, causing them to make off from the area on foot

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cordon was put in place on Kiln Lane after a man was threatened with a suspected firearm during a robbery in Skelmersdale

Officers confirmed the victim was not injured in the incident.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 0084 of November 12.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.