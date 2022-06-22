Positive roadside tests for cannabis and cocaine have been found, as well as two people arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Police have also been busy with check point stops for vehicles, which have uncovered defects including bald tyres and unsafe seat belts.
1. Foot chase
This vehicle was reported stolen in Blackpool on June 20.
It was sighted during the early hours of the next day in the resort, where it failed to stop for police and was later found abandoned near Stanley Park. One person was detained after a foot chase.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Uninsured driver
The uninsured driver of this Corsa tried to evade police around Whitegate Drive in Blackpool with no success.
The car was seized and the driver was reported for summons.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Taken without consent
This Audi A3 overtook an unmarked police car on the southbound M61.
The driver was found to have no insurance and had taken the vehicle without the owner's consent. It got worse for the driver as he then failed a drug test for cannabis and was arrested.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Operation Vanquish
Police carried out Operation Vanquish this week in Darwen.
Several vehicles checked were found to have defects, including tyres, lights, horns, insecure loads. Offences also included no insurance, seatbelt offences and driving without a licence.
Photo: Lancs Police