Lostock Hall man charged after ‘£12k worth’ of jewellery, watches and electrical equipment stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged after £12,000 worth of items were stolen during two burglaries and a theft in Lancashire.
The burglaries happened at addresses in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale in March and on Monday.
Watches, jewellery and electrical equipment worth around £12,000 were taken along with around £1,000 in cash.
A 50-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling and fraud by false representation.
Nathan Redmond, 50, of St James Court, Lostock Hall, was later charged with two counts of burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Defender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary.
“It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.”