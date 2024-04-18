Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after £12,000 worth of items were stolen during two burglaries and a theft in Lancashire.

The burglaries happened at addresses in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale in March and on Monday.

Watches, jewellery and electrical equipment worth around £12,000 were taken along with around £1,000 in cash.

A man has been charged following two burglaries and a theft in Lancashire (Credit: Google)

A 50-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling and fraud by false representation.

Nathan Redmond, 50, of St James Court, Lostock Hall, was later charged with two counts of burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Defender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary.