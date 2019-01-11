Longton prison officer Sally McGrath accused of relationship with inmate

A prison officer accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate has made her first appearance in court.

Sally McGrath, of Chestnut Crescent, Longton, Preston, is accused of wilfully misconducting herself in a public office while working at HMP Garth near Leyland.

Crown Court

It is also alleged she laundered money into her own account and transferred money to other accounts over a similar period, and that she conspired with the inmate to smuggle steroids into HMP Garth.

The 24-year-old blonde, who was summonsed to Preston Magistrates’ Court, spoke only to confirm her name and address and entered no pleas.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah told the bench the matter was too serious for their jurisdiction.

The offences relate to a period between February and November 2017.

Ashley Keany, the inmate she is accused of having an affair with, appeared at the same court but in a different courtroom, by videolink.

The 31-year-old Preston man, currently of HMP Doncaster, is accused of conspiring with McGrath to bring tobacco into the prison and concealing criminal property by arranging with McGrath for money to be collected and deposited into her account and transferred to other bank accounts.

Both are expected to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 12.

