Longridge woman caught three times over drink-drive limit after BMW crashes into hedge near Preston
A grey BMW left the road before crashing into a hedge on Brabiner Lane in Whittingham at around 2.10pm on Sunday, December 3.
The two occupants of the car were not injured in the collision, but neither wanted to admit to driving.
They were both arrested at the scene while police investigated.
Inguta Godaine, 28, of Whittingham Road, Longridge, was later charged with driving a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit.
She was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on March 13, 2024.
Kristaps Perkons, 32, of Hopwood Close, St Annes, was also charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
He was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on March 15, 2024.