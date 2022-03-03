Longridge man is charged with child sex crimes, rape and assault

Stephen Greer, 65, of Market Place, Longridge, will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this week accused by the Crown Prosecution Service of:

- two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl aged six to seven years old between September 5, 2005 and September 4, 2007,

Due to the seriousness of the charges – which carry prison sentences if Greer pleads or is found guilty – it is expected that he will enter only a plea at Magistrates’ Court, and the case will then be adjourned to be heard fully at Preston Crown Court.