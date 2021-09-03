Longridge eco activist grandmother sentenced over causing damage at bank and council office

Susan Reid, of Jeffrey Avenue, Longridge, was found guilty of damaging windows at a Barclays Bank on August 15 last year.

During a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court the eco-activist, who belongs to a group called Burning Pink, was found guilty of damage to a Ribble Valley Borough Council office in Clitheroe on February 15 this year after throwing a pink substance.

The bench imposed a one year conditional discharge, £22 surcharge, £40 costs, and £400 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Reid

Reid previously tried to glue herself to a desk at an earlier hearing before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court and film the proceedings on her phone.

In a Facebook video the 62-year-old uploaded after the court case, she criticised the media, government and banks, spoke of her concerns over green space being lost and sea level rises, and encouraged other people to protest.

She said: “ We are in a planetary emergency, it’s a global emergency this.

“Our government have been lying to us for at least 30 years.”