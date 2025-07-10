A local tradesman has been charged with stealing jewellery from a home he was working on.

John Ronald, 40, of Mendip Road, Clayton-le-Woods, was arrested by Lancashire Police’s burglary team yesterday.

He is suspected of stealing rings and jewellery from the victim’s home in Holland House Way, Buckshaw Village, where he allegedly carried out work on March 27 and July 2.

He has been charged with burglary in a dwelling, fraud by false representation and theft in a dwelling. He will appear before Preston Magistrates Court this morning.

“It was reported that items had gone missing after the victim had had some work completed by a tradesman who entered the property twice, once on March 27 and then again on the July 2.

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.