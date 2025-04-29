Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a church in Leyland was vandalised with offensive graffiti over Easter.

Joseph Williams, 30, of Nelson Avenue, Leyland, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, April 29) charged with ten criminal damage offences.

He has been charged with two offences of religiously aggravated criminal damage in relation to the damage to St James Church in Slater Lane on April 18 and a second attack on St Mary’s Church in Broadfield Drive where a window was smashed on Sunday (April 27).

Graffiti claiming "God is a lie" was one of the many messages, alongside frowning faces. | Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman

A police spokesperson said: “You’ll remember us telling you about an investigation we launched after a report of vandalism at a church in Leyland over the Easter weekend and we wanted to give you an update.

“As a reminder it was reported on Friday 18th April that St James Church itself and a number of headstones had been daubed with obscene graffiti.

“We later received further reports of damage across Slater Lane, again over the Easter weekend.

“There was a further incident at St Mary’s Church where a window was smashed on April 27.

'God is a lie' was one of many hateful sayings sprayed onto the church and some graveyards. | Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman

“Following enquiries, we made an arrest on Monday and a man has now been charged.

“Seven counts of criminal damage to motor vehicles which occurred over two nights 18th 19th into the 20th and one charge of criminal damage to property whereby a garden gate has been spray painted.”