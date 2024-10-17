Lizzie the gecko missing after vandals break into Pet's Corner in Chorley's Astley Park
Lizzie, a leopard gecko, disappeared from its tank at Pet’s Corner after intruders smashed their way inside and wrecked the place on Tuesday night.
In addition to the damage, some items were reported stolen - including Lizzie, the well-loved lizard who is a favourite among children and families visiting the park.
Pet’s Corner, run by Brothers of Charity Services, reported the break-in to Lancashire Police and an investigation is under way.
Other animals - including snakes, budgies, a tortoise, rabbits and guinea pigs - are safe and have been temporarily rehomed while repairs are made to the vandalised building.
Pet’s Corner said it will remain closed until further notice.
Meanwhile, fears are growing for Lizzie, who is unlikely to survive for very long outside her warm vivarium.
Posting on Facebook, Pet’s Corner said: “We were broken into last night and sadly vandalised. While only small, replaceable items were taken, our resident female leopard gecko, Lizzie, is missing.
“Lizzie will be extremely distressed outside of her comfortable environment, and we urgently need your help to find and return her.
“All other animals are safe and have been temporarily relocated for their protection with the help of local organisations.
“We have notified the authorities and are fully cooperating with their investigation.
“If you have any information about Lizzie’s potential location or details regarding the break-in, please contact us or the police.
“We will be temporarily closed until further notice.”
What is Pet’s Corner?
Pet’s Corner is based in Astley Park, the biggest municipal park in the Chorley Borough and is open to the public every day of the week.
Funded by kind donations, the animals are professionally cared for by the Brothers of Charity Services in a safe and secure environment at Astley Park.
Service users are supported to learn about all aspects of animal welfare and care for the wide array of animals at Pet’s Corner while providing information to and engaging with the visiting public.