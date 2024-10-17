Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are fears for a pet lizard which has gone missing after vandals rampaged through ‘Pet’s Corner’ at Astley Park in Chorley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzie, a leopard gecko, disappeared from its tank at Pet’s Corner after intruders smashed their way inside and wrecked the place on Tuesday night.

In addition to the damage, some items were reported stolen - including Lizzie, the well-loved lizard who is a favourite among children and families visiting the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie, a female leopard gecko, was found to be missing after vandals broke into Pets Corner in Astley Park on Tuesday night | Pets Corner

Pet’s Corner, run by Brothers of Charity Services, reported the break-in to Lancashire Police and an investigation is under way.

Other animals - including snakes, budgies, a tortoise, rabbits and guinea pigs - are safe and have been temporarily rehomed while repairs are made to the vandalised building.

Pet’s Corner said it will remain closed until further notice.

Other animals - including snakes, budgies, a tortoise, rabbits and guinea pigs, have been temporarily rehomed while repairs are made to the vandalised building. | Pet's Corner

Meanwhile, fears are growing for Lizzie, who is unlikely to survive for very long outside her warm vivarium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, Pet’s Corner said: “We were broken into last night and sadly vandalised. While only small, replaceable items were taken, our resident female leopard gecko, Lizzie, is missing.

“Lizzie will be extremely distressed outside of her comfortable environment, and we urgently need your help to find and return her.

“All other animals are safe and have been temporarily relocated for their protection with the help of local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have notified the authorities and are fully cooperating with their investigation.

“If you have any information about Lizzie’s potential location or details regarding the break-in, please contact us or the police.

“We will be temporarily closed until further notice.”

Fears are growing for Lizzie, who is unlikely to survive for very long outside her warm vivarium | Pet's Corner

What is Pet’s Corner?

Pet’s Corner is based in Astley Park, the biggest municipal park in the Chorley Borough and is open to the public every day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by kind donations, the animals are professionally cared for by the Brothers of Charity Services in a safe and secure environment at Astley Park.

Service users are supported to learn about all aspects of animal welfare and care for the wide array of animals at Pet’s Corner while providing information to and engaging with the visiting public.