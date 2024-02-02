Liverpool man jailed after £4k worth of jewellery and designer bags stolen during Ormskirk burglary
A man has been jailed after £4k worth of jewellery and designer bags were stolen during a burglary in Ormskirk.
Police were called following a burglary at a property in Mawdesley on December 9.
£4,000 worth of jewellery, watches and designer bags were stolen as well as some cash.
James Kendrick was arrested and later charged following an investigation.
The 62-year-old, of Harrow Road, Liverpool was convicted of burglary on Thursday (February 1) and jailed for two years.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.