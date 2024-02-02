Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called following a burglary at a property in Mawdesley on December 9.

£4,000 worth of jewellery, watches and designer bags were stolen as well as some cash.

James Kendrick was jailed after £4k worth of jewellery and designer bags were stolen during in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

James Kendrick was arrested and later charged following an investigation.

The 62-year-old, of Harrow Road, Liverpool was convicted of burglary on Thursday (February 1) and jailed for two years.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.