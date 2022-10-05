Oliver Halliwell attended the Etihad football stadium on May 22 where Manchester City played Aston Villa.

CCTV footage showed Halliwell activating a smoke flare before throwing it across the heads of supporters, stewards and stakeholders and onto the playing area.

When arrested, he told officers that he had brought three flares with him that day.

A 20-year-old lifelong Manchester City supporter has been sentenced for possessing and throwing a flare at a Premier League football match (Credit: Cléria De Souza)

The 20-year-old had used two before entering the ground and had brought the third one into the Etihad Stadium.

He claimed he had not intended to use the flare but "the euphoria got the better of him” when City scored a third goal in the 80th minute.

He went on to admit the offences before Manchester Magistrates Court on October 5, 2022.

He was sentenced to a three year football banning order, along with a £555 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Kerry Grieve, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said:” The CPS are committed to taking a robust stance towards those who take part in football related disorder and we continue to play a crucial role in making sports such as football safe for the players and for the vast majority of supporters who want to attend and enjoy sport in a safe environment.”

The CPS is also currently working with the football clubs, player bodies and organisations, like the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association to explain what evidence is required to charge to help clubs and the leagues protect their players by ensuring we have all the evidence we need to build the strongest case possible.

Douglas Mackay, CPS Sports Lead Prosecutor and Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for West Midlands said: “Over recent years and months there has been a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive, safe to watch and play in.