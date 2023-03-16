A 46-year-old woman from Leyland has been charged with a string of historic sex offences against a teenage boy. Trudy McGrath, of Barn Croft, Leyland, is accused of having sex with the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when he was aged 15 and 16.

The allegations are said to have occurred during a period between November 2014 and March in 2015. She appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to answer five charges of sexual touching with a minor while in a position of trust.

Preston Magistrates Courts