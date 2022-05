Haaris Bilal, from Leyland, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

The 19-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Blackburn and Chorley, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen 19-year-old Haaris Bilal from Leyland? He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information on Bilal’s whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number1375 of May 5.