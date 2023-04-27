Leyland stabbing update as Lancashire Police charge teenager, 16, with attempted murder
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the head in Leyland.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was stabbed outside the Spar store in Leyland Lane at 7.38pm last Friday (April 21).
Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries.
A 16-year-old boy from Bootle – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was arrested and has now been charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, April 27).
An 18-year-old man from Leyland, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw anything suspicious and anybody with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.
“We are particularly interested in the streets in around The Spar in Leyland Lane and the Broadfield Drive area of Leyland between 7pm and 8.30pm.”
If you have any information or footage to share, you can call police on 101, quoting log 1321 of April 21, 2023.