Leyland stabbing sees boy attacked near McDonald's at Churchill Retail Park
The teenager was attacked on a footpath near Bannister Brook, across the road from Churchill Way retail park, at around 2.30pm on Monday (November 6).
The injured schoolboy made his way to McDonald’s on the retail park where staff provided first aid and called police. McDonald’s closed briefly in the afternoon while officers investigated.
Lancashire Police said the teenager suffered a ‘minor flesh wound’ and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The force believes the boy was ‘targeted’ but no arrests have been made at this stage.
A description of the knifeman has not been provided but Lancashire Police is asking any witnesses to get in touch.
Neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area 'for reassurance' today, added the force.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.42pm yesterday (November 6) to Churchill Way, Leyland, to a report of assault which happened in a nearby alleyway.
“Officers attended and found that a 15-year-old boy had suffered a minor flesh wound. He was taken to hospital.
“It is believed this was a targeted assault and there is no threat to the wider public. However, neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area for reassurance.
“Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0864 of November 6.”