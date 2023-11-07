A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed near McDonald’s in Leyland.

The teenager was attacked on a footpath near Bannister Brook, across the road from Churchill Way retail park, at around 2.30pm on Monday (November 6).

The injured schoolboy made his way to McDonald’s on the retail park where staff provided first aid and called police. McDonald’s closed briefly in the afternoon while officers investigated.

Lancashire Police said the teenager suffered a ‘minor flesh wound’ and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to McDonald's at Churchill Retail Park in Leyland where a 15-year-old boy fled after being stabbed in a nearby alleyway at around 2.30pm on Monday, November 6

The force believes the boy was ‘targeted’ but no arrests have been made at this stage.

A description of the knifeman has not been provided but Lancashire Police is asking any witnesses to get in touch.

Neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area 'for reassurance' today, added the force.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.42pm yesterday (November 6) to Churchill Way, Leyland, to a report of assault which happened in a nearby alleyway.

“Officers attended and found that a 15-year-old boy had suffered a minor flesh wound. He was taken to hospital.

“It is believed this was a targeted assault and there is no threat to the wider public. However, neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area for reassurance.