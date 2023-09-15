Watch more videos on Shots!

Police rushed to the Broadfield area after the man was seen in the vicinity of a number of schools around Haig Avenue at around 2pm.

Yewlands Day Nursery went into lockdown for around 45 minutes while officers flooded the area to search for the man.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details on the incident, including whether the man was found and arrested.

Yewlands Nursery later messaged parents to inform them of what had happened and the steps taken to protect their children.

The message said: “Just a quick note to let you all know that we had to go into lockdown this afternoon after reports of a person in and around nursery/surrounding primary schools with a knife.

"The children practice lockdown fortnightly and are extremely good at this and remained calm.

"Your children may come home and tell you about this themselves – please praise them as they were amazing.