Matthew Wilkinson, 29, formerly of Grasmere Grove, Whittle-le-Woods near Chorley, who goes by the name Grant, admitted raping and sexual assaulting a woman at her Leyland home after a New Year's Eve party.

The woman had been asleep and woke to find Wilkinson raping her. She called the police and he was arrested later that morning.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months at Preston Crown Court in May but the victim and her family criticised the length of the jail term, saying Wilkinson will likely be out in just two years.

The victim's family had urged prosecutors to apply for the sentence to be reviewed by the Court of Appeal, saying they feel "let down by the court system."

The woman's husband, who admits he "lost it" in court when the sentence was read out, told the Post: "I feel betrayed and so do the rest of our family. This isn't justice for my wife. He will be out in two years.

"After the court case our barrister was disgusted by the length of sentence and said it should be appealed. I lost it in court when the judge announced what the sentence was. I was just fuming and all our relatives who were there were in absolute shock.

"As a family we are appalled and we want this case to be reviewed. It is far too lenient for what he has put her through.

"We were expecting at least eight years and he got away with about half of that. Because of the time he has already served on remand he could be free within two years and that isn't right."

South Ribble MP intervenes and wins sentence review

The victim and her family wrote to Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, who asked the Attorney General’s office to refer Wilkinson’s sentence to the Unduly Lenient Scheme.

The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson, on behalf of the Attorney General, agreed that the case should go to the Court of Appeal for review.

Replying to Miss Fletcher, he said: “A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so.

“After detailed examination of the case, I have decided to refer this case to the Court of Appeal, as it appears to me that this test is met.

“The Court will decide in due course whether the sentence imposed was unduly lenient and if so whether to substitute a different sentence.”

He added: “I know how seriously you take these issues, and matters of justice more broadly… I am extremely grateful to you for bringing this matter to my attention.”

Miss Fletcher told the Post: “I am really pleased the Attorney General’’s office has made this decision after I asked them to look at Wilkinson's sentence.

“I shared the victim and her family’s anger that this jail term was far too little for such a very serious offence against a woman in her home.