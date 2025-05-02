Leyland pensioner, 82, charged with sexual offences against teenage girls in 1970s

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leyland pensioner has been charged following an investigation into allegations of historic sexual offences.

John Priestley, 82, of Glamis Road, Leyland, has been summoned to appear before Magistrates in Preston in relation to seven counts of indecent assault.

The allegations date between 1970 and 1977 in Croston and involved teenage girls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Priestley received a postal requisition to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on May 22.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of any sexual offence, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101.

Related topics:LeylandPrestonLancashireLancashire PolicePensioner
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice