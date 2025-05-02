Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leyland pensioner has been charged following an investigation into allegations of historic sexual offences.

John Priestley, 82, of Glamis Road, Leyland, has been summoned to appear before Magistrates in Preston in relation to seven counts of indecent assault.

The allegations date between 1970 and 1977 in Croston and involved teenage girls.

Priestley received a postal requisition to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on May 22.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of any sexual offence, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101.