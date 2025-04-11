Leyland paedophile spared jail after Preston Crown Court judge hands down suspended sentence
Nathan Yeo, 28, was captured by paedophile hunters and handed over to police after a live sting streamed on Facebook last year.
He admitted on camera to grooming a number of underage girls, asking if they would like to have sex and asking for and sending sexual images knowing the girl was 14-years-old.
Yeo, who was living in Cunnery Meadow, Clayton-le-Woods at the time of the offences, was arrested and charged with a multitude of child sex offences. He pleaded guilty to all charges at court on August 2 and November 16, 2024.
The offences included multiple counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images.
Yeo, who is diagnosed with autism and ADHD, appeared for sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (April 8), where a judge spared him jail by handing him two years imprisonment suspended for 18 months.
The Court ordered that the defendant complete 35 days of Rehabilitation Activity as supervised by the Probation Service and to complete 100 hours of Community Unpaid Work as directed by the Probation Service within 12 months.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for a period of 15 years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which remains in force until April 7, 2040.