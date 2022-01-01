Leyland man wanted by police on prison recall
Have you seen Steven Bosanko?
He is wanted by police on recall to prison.
Bosanko, 41, of Hough Lane, Leyland, is wanted by officers after breaching his release licence terms.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of muscular build with a shaved head and has links to Preston and Leyland.
A police spokesman said: "Bosanko is believed to be in the Preston area with information suggesting he is drinking in local pubs.
"We would encourage anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately."
Bosanko has numerous previous convictions, including manslaughter, robbery, burglary and assault.
He should not be approached in any circumstances.
If you see him, please call 101 providing a description of his clothing. In an emergency always call 999.