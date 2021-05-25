Leyland man wanted by police after failing to appear at court.

Police are now asking for the public's help to find Adrian Maud after numerous enquiries to find him.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers said he speaks with a Yorkshire accent and has a red devil tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information about Maud’s whereabouts has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0414 of June 6, 2019.

For immediate sightings call 999.

