Leyland man Jordan Gittins admits wounding neighbour as men hurled bricks and rocks at family home

Several men, including the victim, had approached the home of Jordan Gittins, 25, of Wigton Avenue, Leyland, after he and victim Lee Dargie had an argument in the street on

June 23, 2019.

Many residents called police reporting windows were being smashed at Gittins' home.

Crown Court

Prosecuting at Preston Crown Court, Stephen Parker said: "Clearly, unidentified persons were responsible for causing damage to the defendant's address.

"It's in that melee that the defendant accepts he has been in possession of a piece of wood and that he has struck the victim to the head causing the injuries."

"At midnight on June 23 he was making his way to Wigton Avenue when they crossed paths.

"Words were exchanged and insults traded.

"The incident unfolded and the defendant can't recall the exact events.

"During the incident the defendant himself was assaulted outside and does not know who these males were.

"Bricks and rocks were thrown through the window. A number of males were aggressive and violent and armed with bricks and rocks."

The court heard Dargie was heard to say: "Tell them they got til morning to be out or I'll burn them out."

One brick hit Gittin's shoulder and he attacked Dargie.

Defending, Sharon Watson said Gittins now had a partner and responsibilities.

She said: " He needs to draw a line in the sand and start afresh and that is what he wants to do. It's up to him whether he runs with it or throws it all away."

Remarking Gittins had "gone too far", Judge Richard Gioserano imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation activity and six month drug rehabilitation order.

He added: "After some sort of verbal disagreement in the street between you and Lee Dargie things escalated and he and others attended your home address.

"There was abusive language used, things were thrown at the house and in the end you went out with your brother and father - I'm assuming to try and put an end to the trouble rather than to make things worse, but in the end you did make things worse because although you were to some extent on the receiving end you picked up a stick and hit him on the head."