Leyland man in need of medical attention reported missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Have your say

A man from Leyland has been reported missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was due to receive medical attention.

John Clegg, 37, left the hospital at approximately 9.50pm on Wednesday April 24 in the direction of Stanley Park.

John, from Leyland, was due to receive medical attention at Blackpool Victoria Hospital but left at around 9.50pm on Wednesday (April l24). He has not been seen since.

His family said he is not familiar with Blackpool and he is on his own.

John is described as wearing a black anorak with a white motif to the left breast pocket (similar to a North Face Logo), grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white upper sole.

If you have seen him please call Lancashire Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting log number 1648 of the April 24.