Leyland man Christopher Lennox pleads guilty to possessing, making and distributing images of child abuse

A Leyland man in his 70s has admitted possessing and distributing thousands of indecent images of children.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:15 BST

Mr Christopher Lennox, 71, of Burghley Court, is charged with nine counts of making, possessing and distributing indecent photographs.

He is accused of possessing a total of 7,760 indecent images, with the offences taking place over a seven-year period between March 2013 and September 2020.

The photographs included 2,229 Category A images – the most obscene – which currently carry a maximum custodial sentence of three years for possession and a minimum of six years for making.

Mr Christopher Lennox, 71, of Burghley Court, Leyland pleaded guilty after being charged with nine counts of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of childrenMr Christopher Lennox, 71, of Burghley Court, Leyland pleaded guilty after being charged with nine counts of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children
As well as indecent images of children, he was also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead animal.

Lennox pleaded guilty to all counts when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 27.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The 71-year-old was granted unconditional bail while awaiting sentencing.

He is also required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003.