Leyland man charged after woman kidnapped from town at knife-point and raped in side-street
The woman was forced into a car before midnight on Wednesday and taken to Sephton Street, off Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall, where she was raped, say police.
Later that night, officers received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested.
Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, is charged with rape, kidnap, threatening a person with a bladed article and attempted robbery.
He is remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 19).
A police spokesperson said: “We wanted to let you know about an investigation which has resulted in a man being charged.
“We launched an investigation yesterday (Thursday, April 17) after we were called at just after midnight to a report a woman had been raped in the Sephton Street area of Bamber Bridge, where she was taken in a car after being threatened with a knife in the Leyland area.
“Later, we received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston.
“A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and after further work by officers and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man was charged.
“Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, is remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 19) charged with rape, kidnap, threatening a person with a bladed article and attempted robbery.
“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”