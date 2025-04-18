Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with raping a woman after kidnapping her at knife-point in Leyland.

The woman was forced into a car before midnight on Wednesday and taken to Sephton Street, off Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall, where she was raped, say police.

Later that night, officers received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We wanted to let you know about an investigation which has resulted in a man being charged.

“We launched an investigation yesterday (Thursday, April 17) after we were called at just after midnight to a report a woman had been raped in the Sephton Street area of Bamber Bridge, where she was taken in a car after being threatened with a knife in the Leyland area.

“Later, we received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston.

“A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and after further work by officers and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man was charged.

“Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, is remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 19) charged with rape, kidnap, threatening a person with a bladed article and attempted robbery.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”