Breaking

Leyland man charged after woman kidnapped from town at knife-point and raped in side-street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Apr 2025, 22:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with raping a woman after kidnapping her at knife-point in Leyland.

The woman was forced into a car before midnight on Wednesday and taken to Sephton Street, off Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall, where she was raped, say police.

Later that night, officers received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, is charged with rape, kidnap, threatening a person with a bladed article and attempted robbery.

He is remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 19).

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A police spokesperson said: “We wanted to let you know about an investigation which has resulted in a man being charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We launched an investigation yesterday (Thursday, April 17) after we were called at just after midnight to a report a woman had been raped in the Sephton Street area of Bamber Bridge, where she was taken in a car after being threatened with a knife in the Leyland area.

“Later, we received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston.

“A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and after further work by officers and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man was charged.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, is remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 19) charged with rape, kidnap, threatening a person with a bladed article and attempted robbery.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Related topics:LeylandLancashire PolicePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice