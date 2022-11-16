Leyland man charged with abducting 8-year-old girl
A 29-year-old man has been charged with trying to snatch an 8-year-old girl in Leyland.
Police were called to a suspected child abduction in Seven Stars Road at around 11.40am on Saturday (November 12).
It was reported that a man had approached an eight-year-old girl in a park close to Fox Lane and attempted to take her inside an address.
Police attended and later arrested a man at the scene.
Most Popular
Detectives charged Thomas Edwards, 29, of Seven Stars Road, Leyland with the offence of ‘taking a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control’.
Lancashire Police confirmed the suspect is not known to the child or her family and the incident is not related to a family dispute.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 14) and has been remanded to appear at court at a later date.