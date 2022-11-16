News you can trust since 1886
Leyland man charged with abducting 8-year-old girl

A 29-year-old man has been charged with trying to snatch an 8-year-old girl in Leyland.

By Matthew Calderbank
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 3:21pm

Police were called to a suspected child abduction in Seven Stars Road at around 11.40am on Saturday (November 12).

It was reported that a man had approached an eight-year-old girl in a park close to Fox Lane and attempted to take her inside an address.

Police attended and later arrested a man at the scene.

An eight-year-old girl was approached by a man whilst playing in a park in Fox Lane. The man then tried to lure her inside a home nearby

Detectives charged Thomas Edwards, 29, of Seven Stars Road, Leyland with the offence of ‘taking a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control’.

Lancashire Police confirmed the suspect is not known to the child or her family and the incident is not related to a family dispute.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 14) and has been remanded to appear at court at a later date.

