Leyland man appears in court after blowing nearly FOUR times the drink drive limit
A Leyland man has admitted driving while being 3.5 times the drink-drive limit.
By Catherine Musgrove
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Edward Killeen of Wood Green, was stopped in a Ford Mondeo by police on December 2 near his home address.
He blew a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 35 microgrammes.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on December 5, where he was disqualified from driving until he passes his test again, and fined a total of £830.