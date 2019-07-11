Leyland man, 46, arrested for sexually grooming 12-year-old is released on bail after being 'exposed' by paedophile hunters on Facebook Live

A Leyland man has been been released on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of grooming a 12-year-old schoolgirl.
The 46-year-old was arrested in Lancaster on Sunday, July 7 after being snared by 'paedophile hunters'.
North West Hebephile Hunters, who claim to have helped capture more than 300 alleged paedophiles operating online, broadcast the arrest live on Facebook.
In the video, a man is confronted by the group in a car park where he had allegedly agreed to meet a 12-year-old schoolgirl he had been speaking with online.
However, the 'girl' was an adult member of the group posing as a child.
Lancashire Police confirmed a 46-year-old had been arrested.
In the video, the man is detained in the car park by a number of the group's volunteers and placed under citizen's arrest.
Lancashire Police were called to the scene and a man is seen being arrested and taken into custody.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A 46-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.
"He has been bailed pending further enquiries until August 3."