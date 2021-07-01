Leyland jail inmate flung excrement, court told

Anthony John Strain, who is serving a jail term for burglary, pleaded guilty to two counts of administering poison or a noxious substance with intent to injure or aggrieve.

The term will be served alongside his current sentence.

Preston Crown Court was told Strain, an inmate at HMP Garth, threw the substance at two officers on May 16, 2019.

It followed an alleged incident the previous day in which Strain was accused of assaulting a member of staff.

Judge Richard Gioserano ordered a further count of administering a noxious substance and assaulting an emergency worker to lie on the file, and imposed a £140 surcharge.

Several similar incidents in the jail have led to prosecutions recently.