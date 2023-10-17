Leyland girl found injured near Tesco with no memory of what happened to her
The 13-year-old was found by a dog walker close to the Tesco Express store in Canberra Road, Leyland at around 7.30pm on Thursday, October 5.
She was in a ‘very disorientated state’ and had significant bruising to her legs, but later told officers she could not remember much and had no idea how or why she had ended up injured or so disorientated.
It is thought she had been walking in the Canberra Road and King Street areas before she was found. The dog walker who found her sought help and was able to get her home to her parents.
She recalls meeting some friends close to the Tesco Express store at around 5.30pm, but can remember very little from then until she was taken home.
Lancashire Police detectives are still trying to piece together a timeline of what might have happened to her, but still do not know whether she was the victim of an assault.
This week, a police spokesperson told the Post: “There are no updates, however enquiries are very much ongoing.
"Detectives have done a huge amount of work on it but aren’t able to conclude yet whether anything criminal has taken place.
“No arrests have been made.
“The appeal for information still stands so anybody with footage, dashcam or other information is asked to get in touch.”
Did you see anything strange or suspicious that evening?
Police want like to speak to anybody who saw the girl between around 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, October 5.
She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft tall, with long brown hair which was tied in a ponytail. She was wearing pale blue shorts, a black Nike top and black, grey and pink trainers.
Det Sgt Andrew Causey said: “We appreciate this is quite a vague appeal but the girl was injured and very confused, with little memory of the previous two hours, so we need to establish what has happened and ascertain whether anything criminal took place.
“She knows that around 5.30pm she met some friends close to Tesco but can remember very little from then until she was taken home.
“Anybody who saw her and can help us is asked to get in touch.”
Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log 1548 of October 5.