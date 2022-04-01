Captured by police wearing body cameras the 18-year-old struggles as he is arrested.

Westhead, 18, stabbed Mark Webster 12 times in the chest and abdomen after showing up at the dad-of-two's home on Carsluith Avenue, Blackpool, and demanding to see his 16-year-old daughter.

The obsessed teenager had been in a rocky relationship with the girl for about 18 months, during which time he had bombarded her with abusive text messages and told her to kill herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Westhead

On the evening of July 23 2021, he armed himself with a knife and tried to force his way into her house with the intention of threatening her. But Mr Webster, 50, refused to let him in.

Westhead made his way around to the back of the house, where he scuffled with Mr Webster on the patio and stabbed him multiple times.

He claimed he acted in self defence - but a jury saw through his lies and found h guilty on January 28.

At his sentencing at Preston Crown Court today, Mr Webster, known as Web, was praised as 'a true man and a true hero', who was trying to protect his daughter from an 'evil, controlling, harassing' boy.

Westhead, dressed in a red polo shirt, sighed and rolled his eyes as victim statements from Mr Webster's heartbroken wife Michelle, his daughter, and his 12-year-old son were read.