Learner driver fails roadside drugs test after being stopped by police in Preston
A learner driver was caught drug-driving after he was stopped by police as he practised for his test in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 1:59pm
The learner driver was being supervised by a qualified driver in Garstang Road when he was pulled over by police.
Police said the driver was “getting some practice in prior to his driving test in May” prior to him being stopped.
“Unfortunately the driver failed a roadside @DrugWipeUK for cannabis,” a spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said.
He was subsequently arrested.