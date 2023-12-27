Learner driver caught driving on the M55 near Preston 60 years after failing his test

A learner driver, who failed his driving test 60 years, has been caught driving on a motorway near Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Road Police took to Twitter/X at 10:19am on Boxing Day to share an image of a car on the M55 that was being towed away by a car carrying trailer.

The force tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle was driving on an expired provisional licence....having failed his test in the 1960's! He has now been reported and had his vehicle seized!"