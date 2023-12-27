Learner driver caught driving on the M55 near Preston 60 years after failing his test
A learner driver, who failed his driving test 60 years, has been caught driving on a motorway near Preston.
Lancashire Road Police took to Twitter/X at 10:19am on Boxing Day to share an image of a car on the M55 that was being towed away by a car carrying trailer.
The force tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle was driving on an expired provisional licence....having failed his test in the 1960's! He has now been reported and had his vehicle seized!"
The image shows a towed Citroen Picasso one mile away from junction 2 of the M55 which takes you to the Preston Western Distributor (Edith Rigby Way).