Here are the latest round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Racist comments made to victim

Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 17, 2018

A woman who has persistently harassed another woman has been back before the courts.

During a hearing a Preston Magistrates’ Court, Maria Stables, of Lockhart Road, Deepdale, Preston, admitted flouting a restraining order by approaching her victim in Preston on July 26.

The 23-year-old also admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause the woman alarm or distress on the same date.

The bench imposed a curfew and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition the defendant must pay compensation of £100 to her victim, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 towards prosecution costs.

The court was told she was subject to a conditional discharge for racially aggravated common assault but no action was taken on the breach.

Man assaulted in town disturbance

A man was assaulted in Leyland, a court has heard.

Daniel Lee McNamara appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting victim Mateusz Goralewski during a disturbance in the town on October 12 last year.

The bench imposed a community order for 12 months.

They ordered the 29-year-old to take part in the Thinking Skills Programme for 60 days and to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours.

McNamara, who gave his address as Devonshire Road, Blackpool, must also pay £200 in compensation to his victim.

In addition the defendant was ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Court news

Anthony Jump, 39, of St Gregory’s Place, Chorley, was bound over for six months in the sum of £75 after admitting breaching the peace.

Jane Braithwaite, 23, of Cottam Green, Cottam, Preston, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £420 fine, £62 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Chilcott, 30, of Deepdale Road, Preston, admits travelling on Manchester Metrolink without a valid ticket and must pay a £92 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Anthony Peter, 18, of Whitefield Meadow, Bamber Bridge, was discharged for 12 months after admitting assaulting a man and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Steven Maddison, 32, of Thirlmere Drive, Morecambe, admits failing to wear a seatbelt and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £30 costs.

Shaun Weatherill, 59, of Kensington Road, Lancaster, was banned for six months after admitting failing to have insurance and must pay a £507 fine, £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathon Griffiths, 21, of Fell View, Chorley, was banned for six months after being found guilty of failing to have insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hayley Corless, 34, of Windsor Road, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, was banned for six months after being found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Halliday, 30, of Rangletts Avenue, Chorley, admits failing to give driver ID and must pay a £180 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Bracken, 26, of Granville Road, Lancaster, admits using threatening behaviour and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.