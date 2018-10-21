Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 22, 2018

Here is this week's round of cases from Preston's courts.

Drunk driver snared by crash witnesses

A driver was over the alcohol limit when he rear-ended a car on the motorway sending it careering into the central barrier.

Liam Walton’s car ended up on its roof and the drivers of both vehicles were injured.

Walton, a 27-year-old shift worker, formerly of Dover Road, Marton, now living at St Thomas Road, Chorley, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said on June 18 at 5.35am Walton was driving a Ford Focus when he hit the rear of a Vauxhall Corsa on the M55 at Blackpool.

Walton climbed from the car and after a short time ran off. He was chased by witnesses who detained him.

A blood test showed 125 units of alcohol in his body - 80 is the limit.

He was banned from the road for 15 months and fined £460 by Blackpool magistrates.

Student ‘too poor’ to travel to court

A student at university in York had no money to travel to Blackpool for a court case against him magistrates were told.

Robert Aspinall, 21, of Fylde Street, Kirkham, is accused of stealing a £300 tent from the Trespass Store, Blackpool, on August 14 this year.

He had been due in court in Blackpool for a first hearing of the case against him last week.

However, magistrates were told that Aspinall had contacted the court and said he had no funds to get to the resort so could not turn up for the case.

He informed court staff that he would not be able to afford to travel until a grant payment relating to his studies came in.

His case was adjourned to a later date and he has not entered a plea to the charges.

Court snaps

Stephen Leigh, 57, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-woods , was fined £60 by Preston magistrates for being drunk and disorderly in public. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Astley Park, Chorley, on July 7.

Mark Keith Montgomery, 46, of Brooke Street, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug. He was also charged with possessing cannabis. He also had to pay £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Bolton Road, Chorley, on April 16.

Alex Matei, 21, of Cowling Brown, Chorley, was fined £1,100 by Preston magistrates for two counts of driving without valid insurance. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offences happened in Pall Mall, Chorley, on February 23 and 25.

Jacek Skaralewicz, 39, of Chandlers Close, Buckshaw Village, was given a community order with unpaid work by Preston magistrates for having an offensive weapon (extendable friction lock) in public. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened at Moss Side Industrial Estate, Leyland, on July 3.

Jennifer Carole Jones, 42, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months for failing to produce a breath specimen when required by the police. She also had to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. She was disqualified from driving for three years and her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Chorley on August 16.