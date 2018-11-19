Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, November, 19, 2018

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of court stories from Preston's courts.

Pervert downloads images of children

A man who downloaded more than 400 abhorrent images of children being abused has been given a suspended jail term.

David John Crewe, of The Martindales, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, admitted making the images in Preston over a period between March 4, 2016 and June 8, 2017.

Preston Crown Court was told how the 53-year-old defendant downloaded 25 images which were deemed category A - the most serious in law.

A further 50 were deemed category B and the remaining 369 were category C by investigators.

Crewe was given eight months in prison, but the term was suspended for 18 months by the judge.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and curfew.

He also had a five year sexual harm prevention order imposed on him restricting his internet access.

Drink driver , 47, caused accident

A drunk driver who caused a road accident has been given a suspended jail term.

Gregory Patrick John McGovern, of Dunnock Lane, Cottam, Preston, was given eight weeks suspended for a year after admitting drink driving and possession of a class A drug.

Preston magistrates heard the 47-year-old was behind the wheel of a Renault Kadjar on July 29 while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

He was stopped on Sidgreaves Lane after an accident happened. He was then found in possession of cocaine

He was given a rehabilitation requirement and must pay a £115 surcharge and costs of £85.

McGovern was disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Court snaps

George Smith, 71, of Chorley Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, was banned for two years after admitting drink driving and must pay a £517 fine, £51 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Jones, 46, of Victoria Street, Preston, admits driving while disqualified and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jolene Lloyd, 33, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, admits causing damage to a car and must pay £400 compensation, an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £20 costs.

Anthony Henry Ward, 21, of Dawsons Walk, Preston, admits assaulting two PCs and must pay a £40 fine and a £30 surcharge.

Amanda Cooper, 31, of Rawson Avenue, Accrington, was discharged for six months after admitting assaulting a man in Chorley and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicole Seed, 46, of Alder Close, Moss Side, Leyland, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £200 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Natalie Eastham, 32, of Shelley Mews, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for six months after she was found guilty of driving without insurance, and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Sanderson, 22, of Joe Lane, Catterall, Garstang, was banned for six months after he admitted driving without insurance, and must pay a £230 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Emil Olah, 49, of Dymock Road, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholas Mangelakis, 45, of Christchurch Street, Preston, admits failing to give driver ID and must pay a £150 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.