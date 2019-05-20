Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, May 20, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Burglar stole credit card from firefighter



A thief burgled Preston Fire Station and used fire officer’s stolen card to splurge on scratchcards while his victim was on duty protecting the public.

Carl Richardson, of Rose Lane, Holme Slack, Preston, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and fraud after trespassing in the city fire station on Blackpool Road, Deepdale, on April 20.

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates told Preston Magistrates’ Court, Richardson had rifled through employees’ possessions and then stole fire officer Michael Hayes’ debit card.

The 37-year-old intruder went to an Esso fuel station nearby on Blackpool Road.

The court heard he used the firefighter’s stolen card to make two transactions in order to buy Lottery scratchcards.

But the bungling thief then tried to sell them to a member of public - admitting to him that he had “bought it with a card he stole from the fire station”.

The quick-thinking member of public recognised Richardson as someone he had been to school with.

Miss Yates added: “He took the card off him and took it back to the fire station, before reporting the matter to police.”

Richardson was arrested at his home, where police officers also found several of the scratchcards he had fraudulently bought.

The defendant became tearful as his defence lawyer, James Ball, revealed he had turned back to drugs after losing custody of his children.

He said the defendant had not taken drugs for five days, and has been offered shelter and a job by his brother if he stays off drugs for a month.

The magistrates’ bench imposed a 16-week jail term, but agreed to suspend it for a year.

Richardson was also ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation order and pay £115 victim surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said it seemed like his life had started “spiralling out of control” and that he “needed a bit of help”.

But he told Richardson: “You have to help yourself, too.”

Richardson previously hit the headlines in April 2018 when he was sentenced to a three-year animal ban for ‘drop-kicking’ his pet dog.

Market demolition firm suffered thefts

The £25k theft of a haul of plant hire machinery in Preston has led to a pensioner being before the courts.

Tools worth up to £25,000 belonging to the Bradley Demolition Group were taken between January 31 and February 2 this year, as employees at the company worked on the demolition of Preston’s Market car park.

John Francis Sharples, of Bleasdale Street East, Deepdale, Preston, pleaded guilty to dishonestly handling the stolen goods over a period between January 1 and February 2 this year.

The 65-year-old appeared before Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods worth between £20k and £25k.

He got six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation requirements days and a two month curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Meat firm vehicle was ‘overweight’

A Preston meat firm has been fined for overloading a vehicle which was used on the motorway.

Punjab Meat Traders Ltd, based on Roman Way Industrial Estate, Longridge Road, Preston, was prosecuted by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard a Mercedes HGV was found to be 2460 kgs overweight at a weighbridge at Todhills Carlisle on April 29.

The firm pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £1,330 and must pay a £133 victim surcharge and costs of £163.

Vehicles react differently when the maximum weights which they are designed to carry are exceeded. Overloading makes the vehicle less stable, difficult to steer and it takes longer to stop.

Court snaps:

Marian Anitescu Nitescu, 45, of Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, must do 120 hours unpaid work for 120 hours after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £50 compensation.

Steven Douglas, 27, of Walton Avenue, Morecambe, was given a curfew after admitting possessing cocaine and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joanne Houston, 39, of Chaddock Street, must have drug treatment after admitting three counts of stealing candles, and must pay a £50 fine.

Christopher Lee, 37, of Canterbury Street, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting damaging a car and must pay £871 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Beevers, 27, of Herbert Street, Deepdale, Preston, must do 200 hours unpaid work after admitting harassing a woman by contacting her 150 times and assaulting her, and must pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Mickey Newsham, 27, of Regent Road, Blackpool, got a rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours unpaid work after being found guilty of assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation and £120 costs.

Kathleen Chalmers, 34, of Globe Drive, Morecambe, admits using threatening behaviour and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Catherine Kelly, 40, of Riverview Court, Morecambe, admits using threatening behaviour and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Browning, 27, of Delamere Avenue, Morecambe, got 10 weeks suspended for 12 months and a 36 month ban after admitting failing to give a breath test, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.