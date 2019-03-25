Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Sex offender flouts his order - again

Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, March 25, 2019

A convicted sex offender has found himself back behind bars after flouting the terms of his notification requirements.

Ashley Lewis Barratt, who gave his address as no fixed abode, was supposed to tell police details of his name, any other names he uses, his date of birth, national insurance number and address within three days of his prison release - or register himself homeless - but failed to.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the offence happened between December 28 and January 3.

The bench jailed the 30-year-old offender for 12 weeks and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The court said the matter was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending- with more than 10 breaches of his notification requirements on his record.

However, they gave him credit for his guilty plea.

Fraudster admits using bank details

A man used somebody else’s bank details to make a gain of more than £3,000 for himself, a court has heard.

Kamil Stanislaw Stolarz, Noel Square, Ribbleton, Preston, was given 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation.

Prosecutors said the 24-year-old had used the bank account details on April 9 last year, amounting to £3,395.

The bench said his offending was a “high breach of trust” and said that harm was caused to the victim.

He must do unpaid work for 200 hours, and pay compensation of £2,795 to the victim.

Stolarz was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Blue haired pervert ‘Frosty’ raped girl

A blue haired paedophile calling himself ‘Frosty’ raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually exploited a 13-year-old online.

Michael Lee Clarkson, 27, of Greenset Close, Lancaster, has been jailed for seven years after admitting inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Philip Parry also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Preston Crown Court heard Clarkson’s first victim was “an insecure and vulnerable young girl” who he spoke TO through her online X-Box account as she played Grand Theft Auto 5.

He continued contact with the 13-year-old despite being warned off by her older brother.

Emma Keogh, prosecuting, said he had displayed jealousy and obsessive behaviour towards both, and had also ‘proposed’ to the victims.

She added: “Her family noted a change in her behaviour, her mum remarked she was becoming secretive and acting out of character.

“Her brother sent a message that his sister was only 13 and that it was completely inappropriate for him to be contacting her. He recalls the Frosty nickname which he adopted in his online persona.”

The court heard the girl had a Facebook account in another name in which they had exchanged messages.

Her mum later found a message suggesting they meet in the summer holidays and have sex in the changing rooms of a swimming pool.

In an interview the girl revealed he had carried out sexual acts over a video messenger, and encouraged her to do the same.

Ms Keogh added: “ The effect on this child is profound. Above and beyond the embarrassment and discomfort of performing the acts, she has explained she self harmed because she felt she was guilty and shouldn’t have done it, and felt sorry for her family having to read their exchanges.”

Referring to internet evidence she added: “There could be no doubt the individual with blue hair and distinctive snake type piercings could be the defendant.”

Clarkson also groomed a 15-year-old girl who he later raped.

Court snaps

Robert William Jackson, 45, of the Railway Station Hotel, Preston, admits stealing cider and must pay £3.99 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Radoslaw Piecki, 28, of North Cliff Street, Preston, was found guilty to failing to have a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £12.40 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Samantha Neild, 30, of Clarendon Road, Morecambe, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing six boxes of chocolates, and must pay £30 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Billy Clare, 31, of Claremont Crescent, Morecambe, was given 14 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, and breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Laura Jane Bass, 27, of Granville Road, Chorley, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £276 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Luke Browne, 26, of Lark Avenue, Penwortham, admits damaging a police cell and must pay an £80 fine, £200 compensation, and £85 costs.

Tinashe Kangira, 26, of Breck Road, Liverpool, admits being drunk and disorderly in Church Street, Preston, and must pay a £71 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Darrell Anthony Shaw, 30, of Rose Lea, Preston, admits criminal damage and assault and must pay a £300 fine, £401.92 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

David George Fitchew, 30, of Maskell Drive, Bedford, admits being drunk and disorderly in the Premier Inn in Lea, and must pay a £381 fine, £38 surcharge, and £85 costs.