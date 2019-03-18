Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, March 18, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Woman dragged by hair over telly row

Shocked neighbours witnessed a woman dragged by her hair as she screamed for her partner to put the electricity back on in her house.

Brett Cornthwaite, who works full time as a project manager for an IT company, admitted assaulting her after an argument over unpausing the television, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: “ She hasn’t made a statement, it was a neighbour who witnessed an event and was concerned for the safety of her, and made a call to police.

“She says an incident took place on at 8.45pm on February 24 on Longworth Street, Chorley. She was at home and could hear screaming outside the address.

“She says she could see him grabbing her by her right arm shouting: ‘Get out’ and her shouting: ‘No’.

“She says he was unable to drag her outside and let her go. She was shouting: ‘Turn the electricity back on.’”

The court heard Cornthwaite then grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her back into the house.

Mrs Mann added: “She said she could hear more screams coming from the address, with the house still in darkness. Police then turned up.

“The officers did speak to the lady but she didn’t want to provide a statement so there’s no account to put forward. Police did notice a small cut to her knuckle.”

“The defendant has no relevant convictions but there is a recent caution for assault and damage.

Defending, Craig McKenzie said: “ This is a relatively new relationship - they’ve been living together 16 months.

“The common denominator is when they are both in alcohol. On this particular day they’ve been out together watching football.

“They got home at 7pm, both had consumed some alcohol and there was argument, it seems to be pretty innocuous.

“There was a suggestion he had unpaused the TV. There was some screaming and he attempted to remove her from the address.

“He appreciates things cannot go on like this.”

The bench imposed a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.

Women burgled copper piping set

Two women burgled a building in Chorley for copper piping, a court has heard.

Michelle Louise Hall, entered a building on Cunliffe Street in the town on May 2 last year with co defendant Andrena Sally Ann Kelly.

The duo stole £120 worth of piping, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Hall, of Chapel Street, Adlington, Chorley, was given a drug treatment order and rehabilitation activity requirement after she indicated a guilty plea to a burglary offence.

The 46-year-old was ordered to pay a £100 fine, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly, of Scawfell Road, Chorley, was also given a drug treatment order and rehabilitation requirement after her guilty plea.

The 41-year-old was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Apartment block was broken into

A Lancaster apartment block was broken into, a court has heard.

John Philip Clegg, who is currently of HMP Forest Bank in Manchester, pleaded guilty to burglary of City Block on Penny Street on February 9 last year.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 38-year-old stole a haul of tools from victims.

The loot included a jack hammer, a wheel barrow, a gas canister, and a spade.

The intruder also took a remote control, a Swirl Fresh bottle, a plastic lantern and a box containing door handles, the court heard.

The magistrates’ bench ruled the matter was aggravated by his record of previous offending.

They imposed a total of four weeks in jail.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Nathan Robinson, 26, of Shakespeare Road,Preston, got a restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation, an £80 fine, and £150 costs.

Michael Dempsey, 30, of Abbeystead, Lancaster, was jailed for six weeks after admitting a string of thefts of ornamental swords from a home in Morecambe, and scratch cards and tools.

Christopher Ashton, 31, of Gaythorne Avenue, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £50 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Ghouse, 25, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing beer.

Martin Green, 50, of Graham Street, Preston, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Higginson, 21, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, must have drug treatment, do 10 hours unpaid work and pay £88 compensation after admitting stealing brandy.

Lee Walker, 34, of Burholme Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £520 fine, £52 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jagan Singh, 18, of Acorn Court, Leyland, was banned for 24 months and must do 50 hours unpaid work after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Candy Ashcroft, 46, of Church Hill, Whittle-le-Woods, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Adshead, 49, of Old Mill Terrace, Chorley, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.