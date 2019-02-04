Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Motorist was four times legal limit

Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, February 4, 2019

A drink driver was involved in a collision, a court has heard.

Clive Fraser-Bell, of Hillside Crescent, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley, has been given 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting drink driving.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard on April 17 last year the 50-year-old motorist was behind the wheel of a Renault Megane on Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, while he was four times the legal limit.

He was involved in an accident.

The bench said a custodial term was necessary to mark the seriousness of his offending, including his very high level of reading, the collision, and the risk posed to other road users and pedestrians.

The court was also told he had a previous offence on his record.

He was given a three year road ban and rehabilitation requirement.

Benefit fraud’s spouse had jobs

A woman has admitted committing benefit fraud.

Andrea Louise Defreitas, 38, of Fellstone Vale, Withnell, Chorley, failed to notify Chorley Council about a change of circumstances when her husband obtained several periods of paid work, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

This affected her entitlement to housing benefit.

The offence took place between September 2016 and February 2018.

The bench ordered her to pay a £166 fine, along with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, at a rate of £50 a month.

No compensation was ordered because the overpayment is being recovered as a civil debt, the court heard.

The magistrates took her guilty plea taken into account.

Court snaps

Loretta Bell, 49, of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston, was banned from driving for three years and must do 60 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachael Worden, 24, of Holman Street, Preston, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Dean Holmes, 42, of Princes Road, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, was ordered to have drug treatment after admitting possessing cocaine and must pay a £50 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Sean Livesey, 42, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Watson, 40, of Great Avenham Street, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of smashing a window and must pay £220 compensation and costs of £100.

Liang Xu, 23, of Great Shaw Street, Preston, admits damaging a plasterboard wall and must pay £40 compensation and £85 costs.

Kamil Siecinski, 35, of Whitley Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £440 fine, a £44 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Kerry Hutchinson, 26, Wellbrow, Longridge, Preston, admits stealing a mobile phone and must pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Connor Clarke, 24, of Bentham Street, Coppull, Chorley, was banned for 18 months and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work after admitting drug driving, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.