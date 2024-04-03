Lancashire Police investigating officer who was filmed kicking drink driving suspect in the head
A Lancashire Police officer remains under investigation after he was filmed kicking a drink driving suspect in the head.
The ugly incident was captured on camera outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle at around 12.30pm on March 8 and was later shared on social media.
In the video, the officer was filmed dragging the driver out of a Ford Focus and wrestling him to the floor. He is seen stamping on the man's back as another officer applied handcuffs.
He then kicks the suspect in the head and repeatedly slaps the man who was detained on the ground.
The force said the officer has been removed from operational roles and remains on 'desk duty' while the incident is investigated by the Constabulary's professional standards department.
A police spokesperson said: "The officer remains under investigation and has been removed from public facing duties."
Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden declined to comment. Mr Snowden said it would be inappropriate to do so at this stage because the Commissioner is part of the review body for the police complaint appeals process.