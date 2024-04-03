Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire Police officer remains under investigation after he was filmed kicking a drink driving suspect in the head.

The ugly incident was captured on camera outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle at around 12.30pm on March 8 and was later shared on social media.

In the video, the officer was filmed dragging the driver out of a Ford Focus and wrestling him to the floor before stamping on his back as another officer applied handcuffs. He is then seen swinging a kick at the man's head and repeatedly slapping the suspect who was detained on the ground.

He then kicks the suspect in the head and repeatedly slaps the man who was detained on the ground.

Lancashire Police said the officer was responding to reports of a drink driver.

The force said the officer has been removed from operational roles and remains on 'desk duty' while the incident is investigated by the Constabulary's professional standards department.

A police spokesperson said: "The officer remains under investigation and has been removed from public facing duties."