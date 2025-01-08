Ormskirk murder suspect, 21, captured in Greece and extradited back to UK
Ormskirk murder victim Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with fatal stab wounds in Railway Road on July 29, 2023 and died later in hospital.
Lancashire Police identified Thomas Dures, 21, from Aughton, Lancs, as a suspect, but the young man fled the UK after Matthew’s murder.
Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest and British authorities offered a £24,000 reward for information leading to Dures’ capture.
After more than a year on the run, he was arrested in Athens in December after turning himself in at a police station in Ilioupoli, central Athens. He was then held at the high-security Korydallos Prison before being extradited back to the UK yesterday.
Lancashire Police said Dures, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was charged with Matthew Daulby’s murder last night.
He has been remanded into custody to appear over video link at Preston Magistrates Court today.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones who continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.
“Please can we remind you that proceedings are now active and we would ask people to refrain from commenting or speculating on what remains an ongoing investigation.”