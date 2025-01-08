Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire murder suspect has been captured in Greece and extradited back to the UK.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ormskirk murder victim Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with fatal stab wounds in Railway Road on July 29, 2023 and died later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Daulby died after being stabbed during an altercation (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police identified Thomas Dures, 21, from Aughton, Lancs, as a suspect, but the young man fled the UK after Matthew’s murder.

Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest and British authorities offered a £24,000 reward for information leading to Dures’ capture.

After more than a year on the run, he was arrested in Athens in December after turning himself in at a police station in Ilioupoli, central Athens. He was then held at the high-security Korydallos Prison before being extradited back to the UK yesterday.

Lancashire Police said Dures, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was charged with Matthew Daulby’s murder last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Dures, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, was held at the high-security Korydallos Prison before being extradited back to the UK yesterday. He was placed in custody and charged with Matthhew Daulby’s murder | Lancashire Police

He has been remanded into custody to appear over video link at Preston Magistrates Court today.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones who continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“Please can we remind you that proceedings are now active and we would ask people to refrain from commenting or speculating on what remains an ongoing investigation.”