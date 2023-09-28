Lancaster University student accused of raping two people on campus appears in court
A student at Lancaster University student accused of raping two people on campus has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:18 BST
Dade Fishwick, 19, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 28) accused of raping two fellow students on the university campus.
Fishwish, an undergraduate business student at Lancaster University, was also charged with the false imprisonment of both women.
His lawyer David Leach said Fishwick denied the allegations.
He was bailed to appear before Preston Crown Court on Thursday, October 26.
Magistrates ordered Fishwick not to enter any university in England and Wales as part of his bail conditions.