Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dade Fishwick, 19, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 28) accused of raping two fellow students on the university campus.

Fishwish, an undergraduate business student at Lancaster University, was also charged with the false imprisonment of both women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lawyer David Leach said Fishwick denied the allegations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was bailed to appear before Preston Crown Court on Thursday, October 26.