Serkan Bingol, 43, was the owner of two businesses called Mama Mia - one in Lancaster and the other in Garstang - when he committed the offences.

Bingol failed to register either business for VAT with HMRC to pay tax.

The total value of the fraud across both businesses was £144,954 - £129,768 at the Lancaster takeaway alone – which was calculated through JustEat sales.

Mama Mia in Lancaster.

Preston Crown Court this week jailed Bingol for two years.