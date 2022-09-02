Lancaster restaurant boss to appear in court charged with catalogue of food hygiene breaches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nazrul Islam Khan, owner of Bombay Balti at 16 China Street is charged with 10 food hygiene breaches.

The charges include:

*High risk foods being stored at ambient temperatures.

Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster.

*Not providing adequate materials to dry hands at a wash basin.

*Failing to clean and maintain the premises and keep it in good repair and condition.

*Risks of cross contamination.

*Three members of staff were observed working with their own clothes/coats on in a food handling area instead of wearing protective clothing.

*Failed to maintain floor surfaces in a room where food is prepared in a sound condition in that the flooring in the main kitchen around the cooking range was showing signs of damage and general disrepair and the surface was not well maintained nor easy to clean. A floor tile near the rear back door was also observed as being damaged with a quarter of the tile missing and cracked.

*Ceiling in the preparation area was not constructed and finished to prevent the accumulation of dirt and shedding of particles. The ceiling area was water damaged due to a leak in the external roof.

*Failed to ensure food handlers were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

*Failed to implement and maintain procedures to ensure strict control over food safety hazards in the business.

*Failed to make available accurate information about the allergen content of non-prepacked foods sold from Bombay Balti.