Lancaster police step up patrols and seek to reassure public after spike in violent assaults in city

This follows eight robberies on men and teenagers, some involving knives and assaults, in the city in the last three weeks.

Arrests have been made for some of the attacks, and police this week assured concerned residents that they are doing all they can to deal with the spike and to keep people safe.

Chief Inspector Dave Britton, who oversees Neighbourhood Policing in Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, said: “In response to the offences which have taken place within the Lancaster area, we have made targeted patrol plans for specific areas of concern. These plans direct our police officers to these areas and we work together to take appropriate action.

Chief Insp Dave Britton.

“From our analysis we have identified a number of locations and groups responsible, and we are looking at locations as well as offenders for specific targeting.

“We are utilising response officers, neighbourhood officers as well as wider Task Force officers to tackle and address this on-going spike. We have also used and incorporated these areas in broader knife crime initiatives and brought in associated resources and equipment to help our response.

“We have arrested a number of offenders and put them before the courts and will continue to follow evidence to identify others at the same time we take the above proactive approach.

“I would like to reassure the wider public that we are working quickly and take all reports very seriously. We are dedicated to keeping our communities safe.”

A Police Officer stands at a police cordon.

The robberies and assaults include:

*A 19-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint near the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster on September 24. A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until October 23.

*A 54-year-old man was pushed off his bike near Millennium Bridge and had it stolen from him on September 27. No-one has been arrested in connection with this robbery.

*Two teenage boys were robbed by three men wearing balaclavas on Saturday, October 1 in the area behind Lancaster Railway Station. No-one has been arrested in connection with this robbery.

Millennium Bridge, Lancaster. A man was pushed from his bike near the bridge and his bike was stolen.

*A man had his wallet stolen by a knife-wielding robber outside a Chinese takeaway in Lancaster on October 2. No arrests made in connection with this robbery.

*A man in his 40s was assaulted and robbed on Mainway Lancaster on October 7. Josh Lloyd, 29, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared before Blackpool magistrates on Monday. He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 9.

*A man suffered a fractured hand and eye socket after being attacked in Caton Road in Lancaster by a group of men on October 8. No arrests made.

*A man was chased, punched and robbed by two men on South Road near the Pointer roundabout in Lancaster on Sunday, October 9. No arrests made.

*A man in his 40s was left with a bleed on the brain after being set upon by a gang of thugs in Damside Street in Lancaster on October 9. No arrests made.

Contact police on 101, report crime online at www.lancashire.police/uk or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

