Lancaster Police issue appeal for bike owner to come forward after theft

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 12:14 BST
Police have issued an appeal for a bike owner to come forward after they believe it was stolen.

Posting a picture of the bike on their socials, a spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said they were looking to locate the owner.

Do you own or know the owner of this bike?placeholder image
Do you own or know the owner of this bike? | Lancaster Area Police

They said: “We are looking to find an owner for this bike. We have located it and believe it is stolen.

“We have been unable to identify an owner at this time and come to you for your help.”

If this is your bike, or you know who this bike belongs to call 101 and quote log 0044 of 17th May 2025, or you can email [email protected].

