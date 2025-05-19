Lancaster Police issue appeal for bike owner to come forward after theft
Police have issued an appeal for a bike owner to come forward after they believe it was stolen.
Posting a picture of the bike on their socials, a spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said they were looking to locate the owner.
They said: “We are looking to find an owner for this bike. We have located it and believe it is stolen.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
If this is your bike, or you know who this bike belongs to call 101 and quote log 0044 of 17th May 2025, or you can email [email protected].