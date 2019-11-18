Lancaster Police appeal after serious assault on two men

Lancaster Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in the city which left one man requiring surgery to his face.

The incident happened at around 3am on Thursday, November 14 on Penny Street. #

Police have launched an appeal

Three men, aged 21 and 22, were walking when they were approached by two unknown males. The males have assaulted two of the men, with one sustaining serious facial injuries which requires surgery.

The two male suspects have then run off in different directions.

The first is described as wearing a white hoody and black tracksuit bottoms and the second wearing a black hoody and black tracksuit bottoms.

DC Hannah Entwistle of Lancaster CID, said: “This is a serious assault, which left one man requiring surgery. We need to find the people responsible and would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible. “If you saw the assault itself or anything suspicious in the area, please call us.”

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log number 113 of November 14.