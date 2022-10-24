Lancaster nightclub cancels launch night after car driven into front of building

Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Morecambe on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage after a car crashed into the front of Vibe – formerly Glow – in Dalton Square at around 1.30am on Saturday (October 22).

A dark-coloured Ford Focus reversed at speed into the front gate, causing significant damage before making off up Thurnham Street.

The suspect remains in custody.

It followed two other incidents at the same venue – one on Friday (October 21), when a number of windows were smashed and one on Wednesday (October 19), again where a car was driven into the front of the building.

Detectives say the incidents are being treated as linked.

A Vibe spokesman said: “We regret to inform you that due to recent events that are beyond our control, and after taking advice from local authorities, we have had no option but to postpone our planned launch night.

“We understand that this is very disappointing for those planning to attend, and we are equally disappointed.

“Everyone with tickets will be able to use them for our new relaunch date or will be entitled to a refund.

"You will receive an email from our ticketing agent shortly.

"However, we at Vibe are 100% committed to providing a fantastic, inclusive and safe club experience for you all, and this is only a small set back in that mission!

“We hope you understand, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

The nightclub was set to reopen just months after a 22-year-old man died following an incident outside the premises in June.

A police investigation was launched after Joshua Hughes died in hospital four days after being injured in an altercation outside the nightclub, then known as Glow.

The club was targeted the day after his death with its entrance on Mary Street splattered with blue paint, as well as abusive phrases daubed on both the front and rear doors.

The windows on the back entrance doors were also smashed and boarded up.